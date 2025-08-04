Group Urges FG To Probe Water Resources Ministry

The Civil Rights Advocates Network (CRAN) has urged the federal government to carry out forensic audits into the finances of the federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Monday, the President of the group, Emmanuel Davidson, expressed concern over the reports alleging corruption in the ministry.

He also urged a probe into the contract awarding process of the ministry, wondering why many critical water and sanitation projects are either abandoned or substandard.

“It is our solemn responsibility to ensure that every Nigerian is made aware of what is being done in their name—and with their resources—by individuals who ought to be agents of national transformation.

“We call on the anti-corruption agencies, especially the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), to, as a matter of urgency, launch a full-scale forensic audit of all financial transactions executed under the watch of Engr. Professor Joseph Utsev since his appointment.

“Additionally, the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation must be mobilised to conduct a parallel audit of the Ministry’s books, while whistleblower protections must be activated to encourage more insiders to come forward with evidence of the rot festering under this administration.

“Thirdly, we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to show demonstrable commitment to the anti-corruption war by suspending Professor Utsev with immediate effect, pending the outcome of investigations.”