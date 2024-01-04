Group Urges FG To Probe Ogoni Killings

A group, the Refugee and Resettlement Agency (RRA), has urged the Federal Government to tackle the challenge of insecurity in Ogoniland, noting that the wanton killings have made a lot of children orphans and led to the displacement of the native population.

The group’s president, Comrade Freddie Idamkue who spoke with reporters in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State on the sideline of the 31st Ogoni Day celebrations, said Ogonis have made sacrifices for democratic liberties in Nigeria, but are still subjected to inhuman treatments and oppressive will-power in the Nigerian state.

The Ogoni activist who attributed the onslaughts of insecurity in Ogoni to political compromise, also called for the development of Ogoniland as a national emergency to assuage the decades of neglect, deprivations and untold damages to the natural environment of the people which is the source of their livelihood.

He said: “Twenty-eight years after the killing of Ken Saro-Wiwa, nothing has changed in Ogoni; there’s still an existential threat to the people; Ogonis are defenceless and vulnerable. Ogoni is evidently a compromised territory in terms of security of lives and property; it’s the responsibility of the federal and state governments to protect the people.”

Comrade Idamkue who is also the President of the National Union of Ogoni Students, NUOS, USA Chapter faulted a system where Ogonis would be prone to the politically motivated crisis that lives in its wake of collosal loss of human and natural resources in the area.

He noted that only a proper response to the imperatives of justice by the Nigerian state can address the dehumanizing situation in Ogoni and other parts of the Niger Delta presently in dire need of economic development.

The activist who cautioned against plots to forcefully resume oil exploration activities in Ogoniland, also took a swipe at the political elites in Ogoni, describing them as agents of internal colonialism who have totally failed the people by pursuing inordinate political ambitions at the expense of Ogoni development.

“The political elite has failed the people, rather than attracting development projects to Ogoni, they act as conspirators to aid the total collapse of the local economy,” he said.

He also called for the reactivation of the spirit of comradeship, which is the hallmark of student unionism.