Group Urges FG To Justify Federal Character Principle In Appointments

The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called to justify the federal character principle in selecting federal appointees from the States into its MDAs.

The call was made on Sunday in Eket Akwa Ibom State by the National President of Ekid People’s Union (EPU), Dr Samuel Udonsak during the 2023 Annual National Congress of Ekid Nation.

In his address to the Ekid people, Dr Udonsak drew the attention of the Federal government to a glaring disparity in the appointment of the Ibibios by the Tinubu administration.

“It is very necessary and timely to draw the attention of the National Government to the fact that so far, in Akwa Ibom State, the Ibibios in general, including Ekid in particular, with a population of about 5 million and 65% of Akwa Ibom’s voting strength has not been carried along in its appointment”, he said, adding that the none appointment of any Ibibio by the present administration in its federal appointments, negates the principle of federal character.

He reasoned that by sidelining the Ibibios, being the fourth largest ethnic tribe in Nigeria, in national appointments, the Tinubu administration was sowing a seed of disunity within the State.

Dr Udonsak urged the National Government to mitigate the suffering of the people as a result of its harsh economic environment.

“Government policies should be tailored towards alleviating the suffering of the masses partly caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and forex uncertainties”, he said.

He called on the federal government of president Ahmed Tinubu to complete section four of the East West Road and the execution of the Lagos-Calabar Rail Line crisscrossing the Niger Delta Region, for ease of transportation of goods and economic development.