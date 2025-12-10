Group Urges FG To Ignore Campaign Of Calumny Against Matawalle

The Egalitarian Africa has said the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle is fit for the position. The group in a statement by its General Secretary, Akogun Olutoye Sunday, urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore allegations against the minister.

The group’s reaction was in response to the resignation of the Defense Minister, Mohammed Badru, and calls in some quarters for Matawalle to also resign.

It noted that the Badiru’s resignation should not mean that the minister of state must also resign. He said: “Those calling for Matawalle’s resignation are doing so for selfish reasons.

“As a former governor of Zanfara state, Matawalle has an edge in knowledge of how to combat banditry. “Matawalles’s experiences as a governor in a state like Zamfara will be brought to bear in tackling insecurity.

“In battling issues of banditry and other crimes, experience is needed. Not just experience as a security personnel but firsthand as a governor who had dealt with issues of banditry and terrorism.”

The group pointed out that in dealing with appointments on sensitive matters, the Federal Government must remain firm and stand by its convictions about those it appointed.