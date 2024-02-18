Group urges FG to fund 13.5km Oron-Calabar Bridge Project

A socio-cultural group, Oron Development Union has appealed to the federal government to release funds for the construction of the Oron-Calabar bridge to ease movement from South South to Northern Cross River State and the Northern region.

Speaking during an interaction with newsmen in Oron at the weekend, the President General of Oro Development Union Sir Esang Nsa Bassey observed that Oron remains a coastal town and a Nigeria window to other countries such as Cameroon, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea among others.

Bassey, a retired Permanent Secretary of Akwa Ibom State Civil Service recalled that the Oron Calabar bridge project was awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works to a Chinese company in 2013 but was abandoned.

He noted that the federal government awarded the contract to construct a 13.5km bridge from Oron to Calabar without the funding aspect of the project signed by the government to commit the contractor to the site.

The socio-cultural organisation which is the third largest ethnic group in Akwa Ibom state therefore urged the federal government to speedily make funding arrangements and mobilize the contractor to the site without further delay.

Bassey explained that the bridge will not only serve the people of Oron but the entire people of the South-South, Northern Cross River and Northern Nigeria

” The project is not only for Oron people but for North East region as the people of Northern Cross River will equally benefit Northern Nigeria by accessing the blue economy of Oron

“The federal government should make funding arrangements immediately.

” The contract for the bridges was awarded in 2013 without funding. The contractor should be mobilized as soon as possible ” he said