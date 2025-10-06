Group Urges FG To Allow Sharia Alongside Common Law

The Muslim Congress (TMC), Osun State chapter, has urged the Federal Government to give the Sharia legal system full recognition alongside the common law. The group’s Amir Li Awal Sheikh Abdulrazaq Abdulsalam made the call during the organisation’s annual state lecture to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The event brought together scholars, clerics and others. Abdulsalam said Muslims should be allowed to choose Sharia law as a legal option in parallel with the common law system. He said: “We want the Sharia to stand with the common law.

Let people be free to make their choices. “Give the Sharia the full length of power so that Muslims who want to be guided by it can do so easily. “Currently, Sharia is limited to personal matters, and even when judgments are made at the appellate level, the Supreme Court can overturn them.”

The Pioneer Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Ayede Taofeek Abdul-Hameed Adekunle called for fairness and justice in global and national governance, warning that no civilisation lasts forever without these virtues. He said: “Let the world powers be fair and just. Look at what is happening in Gaza; it’s clearly a matter of injustice. “New civilisations rise and fall depending on how they uphold justice and fairness.