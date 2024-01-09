Group urges FG, IOCs to halt oil exploration in Ogoni

A group, Lekeh Development Foundation, has called on the Federal Government and international companies to stop all forms of oil exploration in Ogoni land over the alleged continuous pollution of the area. Executive Director of Lekeh Development Foundation, Friday Nbani, made the call during a road walk to mark January 4 Ogoni Day in Bori, Khana Local Government Area. He said that several years of oil exploration in the area had brought a lot of damage to the area and the Niger Delta region.

He lamented that fishing and agricultural activities had been endangered while life expectancy had greatly reduced. He said: “As an organisation that is focused on climate justice, livelihoods supports and human right, we are using this medium to demand the phasing out of fossil fuels in Niger Delta region. We are asking that there should not be funding for fossil fuels anymore. ““We demand that Ogoni oil should be left in the ground. Ogoni oil should be left in the ground because in those days, our fathers and mothers could cultivate tangible cassava from a small portion of land for survival and the income from fishing was also tangible. “But today, it is difficult to get income from agriculture in Ogoni land and that’s why we are demanding that Ogoni oil should be left in the ground.” He added: “The continuous gas flaring and oil spill in the area is unbearable as oil companies and the government seems not to care that people are living in those areas. “Countries like United Kingdom will soon stop depending on fossil fuels but about 80 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue is from fossil fuel generation and we say enough is enough, it’s time to transit from fossil fuel to renewable energy.”