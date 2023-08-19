Group Urges EFCC To Probe Corruption Allegations Against Sylva

A group, the Centre for Human Rights and Socio-Economic Justice, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva, over allegations of corruption. The group said there is need for thorough probe into the activities of Sylva during his time in office as the minister.

Speaking at a press conference, the Co-convener of the group, Mr. Declan Ihekaire said there are al- legations of misappropriation of funds, kickbacks and preferential treatment of certain companies within the industry under Sylva’s watch. He said, “Mr. Sylva held a position of immense responsibility, overseeing a crucial sector that directly impacts the economic well-being of our nation and the livelihoods of millions.

Recent revelations and credible reports have raised serious concerns about his conduct and decisions while in office. “It is on the above premise, that we have decided to inform you all, that we have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to demand a thorough probe into the activities of Mr Sylva, during his time in office as the Minister of State for Petroleum resources.

“We wish to inform Nigerians that there are allegations of misappropriation of funds, kickbacks, and preferential treatment of certain companies with- in the petroleum industry, including illegal takeover and reallocation of oil blocks. These allegations strike at the heart of nation’s economic progress and erode the public’s trust in our institutions. “Today, we, as patriotic Nigerians, demand from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, a comprehensive and independent investigation into these allegations.

Our nation’s commitment to transparency and accountability requires that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or influence. cornerstone of a functioning democracy. We believe that the truth must be uncovered, and justice must be served. The reputation of our nation is at stake, and only a thorough probe can restore public faith in our governance.

“We urge the EFCC, to as a matter of National importance, give due attention to our petition, and ensure that this investigation is conducted with the highest level of impartiality and diligence. It is imperative that the process is free from any undue influence or political bias. “In conclusion, the allegations surrounding the tenure of Mr Timipre Sylva, are deeply concerning and demand our collective attention.

We, the concerned citizens of this nation, stand united in our demand for a thorough and transparent investigation into these al- legations. Our democracy, our economy, and our future depend on it.