Group Urges Delta Govt To Focus On Agriculture As Alternative To Oil

The Delta State Government has been called upon to engage in agriculture as a strong substitute for crude oil in the state.

The group, No Justice, No Peace Initiative who made the call on Thursday said agriculture fosters prosperity and offers avenues for economic fairness.

Speaking through its National Coordinator, Comr. (Amb.) Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, the group said, “Delta State, since 1999, has poorly given attention to agriculture and natural resources but is focused on how one man could loot public funds through activities of crude oil, putting aside agriculture.

“Considering the roles agriculture plays, as an important role in national food industries, the agricultural sector is where we have a comparative advantage in Delta State.

“The number one area we have a comparative advantage in is cassava because all the 25 LGAs are into cassava farming, cassava processing and cassava trading.

“Cassava can be processed into many things, such as fufu, cassava chips, garri, cassava flour, cassava starch, etc.

“Delta State is seen to be blessed with very rich soil conducive for growing virtually every crop, with most of the cassava farmers producing Garri. Garri is a white or yellow granule that can be eaten directly.

“What has stopped the Delta State Government from producing, owning garri processing factories across different areas in the State, and selling to residents at low cost?

‘Garri is one of the staple foods in Nigeria that cuts across all tribes and almost all Deltans rely and feed on garri for survival, on a daily basis. Garri is one of many different kinds of food products that can be produced from fresh cassava roots.”