Group Urges Delta Govt, Nigerian Army To Probe Killing of Soldiers in Okuama

A group, Urhobo Media Practitioners Advocacy Group (UMPAG) has called on the Delta State Government and the Nigerian Army to urgently constitute a joint panel of enquiry to unravel the cause and what led to the killing of the soldiers on a peace mission to Okuama and Okoloba communities.

The group in a statement by its Secretary, Okpare Theophilus Onojeghen and Executive Member, Onitsha Ogaga Shedrack, said there were many questions that the panel must unravel. It said: “Falling from information available to us, we demand that the panel probe the following areas: What was the true mission of the soldiers to Okuama and Okoloba communities?

“Was the Ovie (King) of the Ewu Kingdom and her subjects informed of the military visit on a peace mission? “Was the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, informed of the peace mission? Why did the situation report come from DPO Bomadi, and not DPO, OtuJeremi? “Why would the military, stationed in Bomadi, embark on a peace mission to Okuama in Ughelli South, without the involvement of DPO Jeremi, and local government officials? “Why was the military peace mission escorted by Ijaw youths?