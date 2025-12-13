Group Urges Continuity In Defence Ministry, Backs Matawalle’s Tenure

The Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) has reaffirmed its confidence in the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to retain him in office.

In a statement issued by its Convener, Yerima Shettima, the group said Matawalle’s continued presence in the defence portfolio was critical to strengthening Nigeria’s national security framework at a time of persistent and evolving security challenges across the country.

The NSCI noted that the minister’s experience and influence, particularly in the North, remain vital to ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability.

The group highlighted what it described as a strong and effective working relationship between Matawalle, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

According to the statement, the collaboration among the three senior security officials has helped to create a coordinated and resilient security architecture capable of responding to the complex nature of insecurity confronting the nation.

NSCI expressed concern over recent public calls demanding Matawalle’s removal, describing them as lacking substantive justification and driven largely by political interests rather than national security considerations.

The group alleged that the campaign was being promoted by individuals seeking to undermine the Tinubu administration,

According to the group, the push for the minister’s removal is aimed at destabilising the political coalition that supports President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It argued that Matawalle’s popularity and support among northern communities constitute a strategic asset to the administration, and that attempts to dislodge him are designed to fracture that support.

The NSCI warned that removing the Minister of Defence at this stage could disrupt ongoing security operations and send a negative signal to stakeholders who have continued to support the government’s security agenda.

It said Matawalle has demonstrated commitment to inter-agency collaboration and engagement with local communities, which it claimed has contributed to recent gains in addressing insecurity.

The group urged President Tinubu to resist what it described as undue pressure from political actors and to prioritise continuity and stability within the nation’s security leadership.

It added that the strength of the administration depends significantly on cohesive alliances and sustained focus on governance rather than political manoeuvring.

Reiterating its support for the current defence leadership, the NSCI said it remained confident that the combined efforts of Matawalle and the broader security team would contribute to a safer and more secure Nigeria.

The group pledged continued engagement with the federal government in pursuit of peace, stability and national unity.

“The retention of Minister Bello Matawalle is not merely a matter of personnel but a strategic imperative for the future of our nation.

“We call on all stakeholders to rally behind this vision and support the President in his quest to secure our homeland.

“Together, let us forge a path toward a more secure and prosperous Nigeria, where the voices of the Northern stakeholders are heard and respected.

“We remain committed to working alongside the government to ensure that our collective aspirations for peace and security are realised.”