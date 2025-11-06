Group Urges Broader Stakeholders’ Engagement For Vulnerable Girls

The Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) has disclosed plans to bring together stakeholders in education to brainstorm on empowering teachers for entrepreneurship education at School-to-Work Educational Transitions for Long-Term Youth Fulfillment (SET4LYF) National Convening scheduled for today, November 6.

The group emphasised the need for broader stakeholder engagement in promoting entrepreneurship education.

The Country Director, SET4LYF, Olaolu Akogun, who made this known at a virtual media parley engaging journalists and stakeholders on the purpose and vision of the initiative noted that, the event aims to enhance the quality of entrepreneurship education and inspire a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

The call aims to bring together key stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector players, and development partners to support initiatives that equip girls with disabilities and those in Internally Displaced Persons camps with entrepreneurial skills.