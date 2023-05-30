Group Urges Aspirants To Shelve Ambition, Support Abbas, Akpabio

…Says Tinubu needs support at all levels to succeed

A group, Progressive Mandate Alliance (PMA) has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver and transform the country for the better.

The PMA also appealed to other aspirants for Senate President and Speaker of the incoming 10th National Assembly to shelve their ambition and support the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidates, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The group made the call at a press conference in Abuja to celebrate the inauguration of President Tinubu and his deputy, Sen. Kashim Shettima on Monday, May 29th, 2023.

Addressing the press conference, the PMA national chairman, Oba Adebayo M. Akinleye said, the call was part of the resolution of the communique of a meeting held earlier by members from 19 Northern states as well as members from Lagos and Osun states.

“In view of the ongoing leadership contest of the National Assembly, members, the executive committee of the PMA here by express their support to the leadership of our great party the APC and the candidates of the party for the president of the Senate distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio and right Honourable Tajudeen Abbas for the speakership of the House of Representatives.

“The Tinubu-led administration needs to be supported at all levels, the subsequent emergence of these two respected individuals as president of the 10th Senate and Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives is for equity, fairness and justice and the balance of our political equation would have been put to rest.

“On this note, therefore, we wish to call on all other aspirants to toe the line unity by supporting these gentle men and by so doing they would be supporting and working in the interest of the party”, he said.

Oba Akinleye further informed that, at the meeting, the group further called on all Nigerians to rally around the new president, support his renewed hope agenda and pray for the success of the new government.

“Similarly, the meeting resolved to Work by, sensitising the general public need to be patriotic to their country and be our brothers’ keeper”, he added.