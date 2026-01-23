Group Urges Artisans To Improve Skills For Economic Growth

The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) has called on members of the Builders, Construction and Skilled Artisans of Nigeria (BACSAAN) to improve their skills and competence in order to boost their economic well-being.

The CORBON Registrar, Mr Tunji Adeniran, gave this advice on the sidelines of the ongoing 14th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development,on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Adeniran said artisans should embrace increasingly modern trends in their various trades and professions to become more relevant and prosperous. He noted that it is always difficult for people to forget a competent and capable artisan who delivers satisfactory services.

He disclosed that the government had introduced several initiatives designed to provide opportunities for people to become more knowledgeable and proficient in the skills they practice.

Adeniran observed that the current trend of politicians providing motorcycles and tricycles to youths was not encouraging young people or artisans to improve their skills as a means of earning a sustainable living.

“They see riding okada as an easy way to make money and are generally becoming indifferent to acquiring skills in various forms of handwork.

“I urge the BACSAAN leadership to encourage their members to key into the various skills acquisition initiatives and national policies of the government. “Engaging with government agencies charged with assisting artisans will be very beneficial to members of the association,” he said.