Group Urges APC To Probe Academic Qualifications Of Reinstated LG Chairman

A group of indigenes from Ilesa West Council Area in Osun State, operating under the banner of The West Advocates (TWA), has called for an investigation into alleged discrepancies in the educational qualifications of the reinstated Council Chairman, Segun Olabode, popularly known as Shigo Papa.

The group claimed that Olabode’s certificates bear different names from his primary education through his Ordinary National Diploma.

In a statement signed by its convener, Gbenga Ashiyanbi, TWA urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa West and Osun State to address this issue promptly to prevent potential embarrassment for the party.

The statement referenced the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, noting that public office holders can be disqualified for forgery.

It cited the 2020 disqualification of the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor-elect, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, due to discrepancies in his certificates as a pertinent example.

TWA called on relevant stakeholders to investigate the matter urgently and encouraged Olabode to clarify the allegations.

They suggested that if the allegations are true, he should resign to avoid bringing embarrassment to the APC.

Attempts to reach the reinstated chairman for comments were unsuccessful, as his phone number was unavailable at the time of filing this report.

