Group Urges Akpabio To Address Sexual Harassment Allegation

A political pressure group, Action Collective, has called on the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to directly address the sexual harassment allegation leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central.

The group stated that the issue must not be ignored or diverted, as both Nigerians and the international community are closely monitoring the situation.

In a statement released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, Action Collective criticized what it described as attempts by Akpabio and his supporters to evade the core allegation by focusing on political maneuvering.

The group insisted that the Senate President must provide a clear response to the accusation rather than using his position to suppress dissenting voices on the Senate floor.

“The claim by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan that she was denied the opportunity to speak in the Senate because of her allegation against the Senate President is deeply troubling.

Any attempt to silence a female legislator for calling out sexual harassment would set a dangerous precedent,” Onyejuwe said. “Nigerians and the world are watching. The Senate must address this matter with the seriousness it deserves instead of diverting attention.”

The group further urged the leadership of the Senate to ensure transparency and fairness in handling the issue, warning that any perceived cover-up could damage the institution’s credibility.

It called on rights groups, civil society organizations, and international observers to remain vigilant and demand accountability from the country’s legislative leadership.

“With growing public scrutiny and pressure, the case has heightened tensions within the Senate, as calls for Akpabio to respond to the allegations continue to mount.

Action Collective emphasized that the matter goes beyond politics, stating that the integrity of the Senate and Nigeria’s commitment to justice and gender equality are now at stake.”

