Group Urges 17 States To Domesticate Disability Inclusion Laws

A group, Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Justice Capstone, has urged the governments of 17 states in the country to recognize the urgency of adopting the Disability Discrimination Prohibition Act and develop disability laws within their jurisdictions.

The group said that non-domestication of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 in the 17 Nigerian states, combined with the absence of disability laws in these regions, have culminated in perpetuation of exclusion and discrimination against Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

The group which identified the outstanding states as Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Osun, Katsina, Kebbi, Gombe, Rivers, Taraba, and Yobe, added that the call to action was a plea for immediate attention to the rights and well-being of PWDs in these states.

Domiciled School of Politics, Policy, and Governance the group, in a statement signed by Grace Idakwo, said that by adopting the Disability Act, these governments can ensure that the rights of every citizen are protected, regardless of their abilities.

It said raising its voice to address such pressing issue that affects a significant portion of our society is not only timely but the absence of disability laws leaves PWDs without essential legal safeguards and support mechanisms is dangerous.

It said: “Despite the significant strides made towards promoting inclusivity and safeguarding the rights of PWDs through the enactment of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, there remains a significant gap in its implementation across certain states in Nigeria. The implications of this gap are far-reaching, as it perpetuates unequal treatment and limits opportunities for those who need them most.”

The group underscored its commitment to raising awareness about this critical issue and advocating for change. “We stand with PWDs and their families, striving for a more inclusive society where equal opportunities and protections are extended to all citizens.

We invite civil society organizations, advocacy groups, individuals, and government representatives to work towards the adoption of the Disability Act and the creation of comprehensive disability laws in the aforementioned states. Through united efforts, we can pave the way for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”