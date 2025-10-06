Group Urge FG To Release Nnamdi Kanu Amid Health Challenges

A group, Global Igbo Diaspora, an umbrella body of Igbo communities residing in Canada, has made a passionate appeal to President Bola Tinubu, to grant unconditional release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The President of the organisation, Chief Dr Anicetus Nwizundu, made the appeal at the weekend in a statement made available to journalists.

He said: “The Igbo communities residing in Canada, today issue an urgent appeal to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been detained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for over four years.”

The group highlighted grave concerns over Kanu worsening health condition and the dire security situation in Igboland.

“We express profound distress over the prolonged detention of Nnamdi Kanu, a prominent voice advocating for the rights and dignity of the Igbo people in Nigeria.

“We, the Igbo people living in Canada, stand united in calling upon the Federal Government of Nigeria to intervene compassionately in this matter and facilitate the unconditional release of our brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”, it added.