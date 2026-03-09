New Telegraph

March 9, 2026
Group Unveils Project To Facilitate Transparency, Inclusive Governance

A Zamfara State-based group, Zam Tracka has formally unveiled a new project titled: STAT-OGP Project, a bold step towards strengthening transparency, accountability and inclusive governance in Zamfara State.

Speaking during a press conference held at Darma Hotel Gusau, the Principal Lead of TRACKA Foundation, Fauzaddeen Mahmud, said his organization has for years remained committed to empowering citizens with information and tools to demand better governance.

Mahmud said: “From tracking public budgets to facilitating community dialogues, from strengthening monitoring systems to building youth capacity for civic engagement, our journey has always been about one thing—making governance work for the people of Zamfara.

“We have consistently advocated for open budgeting processes, improved service delivery, and citizen participation in decision-making. “Through evidencebased advocacy, constructive engagement with government institutions, and community-driven accountability mechanisms, we have contributed to systemic reforms that are gradually reshaping governance in Zamfara State.

