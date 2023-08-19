Group Uncovers FG’s Fresh Plot To Taint Atiku, Destabilise PDP

A non-governmental organization, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has accused the Federal Government of trying to debase the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in the reckoning of people who loved him.

The group in a statement signed by its Director-General, Mr Bukky Adeniyi unequivocally said that the President Bola Tinubu-led presidency is enraged and perturbed by the dogged move of Atiku to uncover the president’s claimed school records, through a court case instituted in the United States of America.

According to FOWN, Tinubu will stop at nothing to cover his tracks, seeing all his past now hunts him badly.

The group said, “There are strong indications of prevailing confusion within the presidency over the ongoing court case in the USA instituted by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, they desperately searching for a diplomatic resolution to stop the release of Tinubu’s claimed school records, which might open what we termed the pandora box.

“In order to debar the truth from all Nigerians, they have plans in top gear to engage the media, religious bodies, civil society organizations, political and traditional leaders in the guise of doling out palliatives, having approved the sum of five billion Naira to states, imagine what the humongous total sum of money share across states will fix in the hailing petroleum refineries of Nigeria!

“This in the real sense is targeted at regaining the confidence of the masses, especially in the North where much trepidation abounds and points to the fact that they are fast losing grip there.

“There are moves to deliberately blackmail Atiku Abubakar, so as to reduce to its barest minimum his popularity in the northern region, through promotion of anti-masses policies/campaigns against his personality.

“The method adopted to execute the heinous crime against humanity and Nigerians in particular includes; the media and religious leaders in the North and they were engaged to fan the ember of discord within PDP.”