Group Turns To Menfolk To End FGM

At just 12 years old, Bridget Simon lay on the cold earth behind her father’s house in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi State, as three elderly women held her down at dawn. A razor blade flashed. Her screams were muffled. Blood soaked the ground. When it was over, she was told she had “become a woman.” Two years later, her younger sister went through the same ritual — and never survived it!

FGM

Her story is not an isolated tragedy. Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) continues to maim bodies, shatter futures, and rob families of daughters across Nigeria. It fuels infections, infertility, childbirth complications, psychological trauma and, in extreme cases, death. Entire communities are trapped in cycles of silence, fear, and misplaced loyalty to culture.

FGM comprises all procedures involving the removal of the external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. FGM is not prescribed by any religion and has no health benefits.

On the contrary the practice can cause life-lasting physical and psychological trauma. Globally, 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone FGM, according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO). At current rates, an additional estimated 68 million girls face being cut by 2030.

Painful Reality

It was with this painful reality in mind that Simon joined the 2026 campaign to end FGM at the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM seminar hosted by CEE-HOPE Nigeria in collaboration with Hearts100.

The one-day seminar, held at CEEHOPE Nigeria’s House in Agege, Lagos, brought together Male Champions Against FGM — community leaders, clerics, educators, media practitioners, disability advocates, activists and influencers — under the theme: ‘No End to FGM Without Sustained Commitment and Investment’.

Why the Campaign

CEE-HOPE Nigeria, an NGO focused on the rights, welfare, rehabilitation and development of young people and vulnerable groups in marginalised and rural communities, is campaigning because FGM is not just a “women’s issue.” It is a human rights emergency. Executive Director, Betty Abah, described the meeting as historic.

“Nigeria men unite. This is the first time in the history of CEE-HOPE that we are having a men’s meeting,” she declared. “You cannot achieve anything without partnership between men and women.”

Anti-FGM campaigns

For years, anti-FGM campaigns have largely targeted women. But Abah believes lasting change will only come when men — fathers, husbands, religious and traditional leaders — reject the practice openly. “If God did not want it, do you think the baby would have been born with it?” she asked. “It is a harmful traditional practice.

Many people die because of it. Is that fair?” She pointed out that in some communities in Edo and Osun states, FGM remains deeply entrenched, sometimes even forced on pregnant women based on myths that an uncut mother will lose her baby during childbirth — claims unsupported by any medical evidence.

Why FGM Still Lingers

Despite Nigeria’s Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015 criminalising FGM, the practice persists due to deep-rooted cultural beliefs passed down generations; fear of social exclusion; myths linking cutting to purity or reduced promiscuity; weak enforcement of laws; poverty and lack of education; as well as silence from community gatekeepers.

As Abah noted: “Most people say, ‘That is how we met it.’ Nobody has the courage to change anything.” The normalisation of violence in homes also feeds the cycle. “What children learn is not what you teach them, it is what they see,” she warned. “If they see violence, they grow up with violence.”

A Game Changer with Men’s Involvement

This year’s strategy may prove transformative. By mobilising male champions, CEE-HOPE is confronting patriarchy at its roots. Clergyman Patrick Olusegun Tinka, who delivered an address titled: ‘Standing Against Gender-Based Violence,’ did not mince his words. “Violence is not love.

Control is not care. Fear is not respect,” he said. “No tradition, belief, or religion justifies abuse.” He emphasised that genderbased violence — including FGM — stems from power imbalance and harmful gender norms. “Silence protects the oppressor.

Speaking out protects the vulnerable.” By placing men at the centre of accountability, the campaign seeks to dismantle the belief that FGM preserves morality. Ironically, Abah noted, some women who undergo cutting report sexual dysfunction, marital strain, and emotional trauma — outcomes that contradict the supposed aim of protecting marriages. “Some become even more frustrated. Nothing is achieved,” she said.

Learning from History

Abah drew parallels with the abolition of twin killings in Cal- abar, which was stopped through the intervention of Scottish missionary Mary Slessor. “It took one woman to stop it,” she recalled. “Practices that lasted centuries can end when people decide they must.” The message was clear: harmful traditions are not destiny.

Recommendations

Speakers and participants outlined practical steps to curb FGM and broader gender-based violence. Speakers recommended stronger Law Enforcement: Ensure full implementation of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, with arrests and prosecutions where necessary. Community Reporting Systems: Encourage citizens to report planned or ongoing cutting.

Male Advocacy Networks: Expand the Male Champions Against FGM initiative nationwide. Religious Engagement: Mobilise faith leaders to preach against harmful practices. School-Based Education: Teach consent, bodily autonomy and gender equality early. Safe Homes: Promote non-violent parenting and loving family environments.

Media Partnerships: Use storytelling and survivor voices to sustain awareness. Investment in Rural Communities: Address poverty and illiteracy that sustain harmful practices.

Pastor Tinka added: “We must choose courage over comfort. Action over excuses. Justice over silence.” Toward a gender-friendly Nigeria Creating a gender-friendly society requires dismantling harmful norms and replacing them with dignity, equality and respect.

It means: recognising that strength lies in protection, not dominance; teaching boys and girls that consent is sacred; supporting survivors without blame; and ensuring women have equal access to education and opportunity. Abah summed it up powerfully: “We must create a world that is gender friendly. We must create a world where nobody is cut in the name of culture.”

A Personal Commitment

As I stood among community leaders, activists and male allies raising their hands to join the partnership against FGM, I felt the weight of Bridget’s testimony — and the urgency of action. Her sister’s life cannot be restored. But countless other girls can be saved.

The 2026 campaign is more than an event; it is a movement demanding sustained commitment and investment. If men speak, if laws work, if communities refuse silence, FGM can become history — just like other cruel traditions once thought untouchable. For Bridget and millions of girls like her, the fight continues. And this time, more voices — including mine — are refusing to look away.