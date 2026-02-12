New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
Group Trains Journalists On Tracking Of 2020 Police Reforms Act

Media practitioners drawn from various organisations have been trained on how to track the full implementation of the 2020 Police Reforms Act, to reduce allegations of brutality, corruption and indiscriminate detention of suspects without prosecution for days.

The trainers, Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN) with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in a oneday workshop for media practitioners on police reform and accountability issues, introduced several measures for the Journalist’s to use in ensuring that the act is fully been implemented.

The event brought together reporters, editors, presenters and producers from print, broadcast and digital media to enhance professional reporting on policing and justice sector reforms.

