Group Trains 25 Farmers, Pastoralists On Peace Building In Kogi

Postoral Resolve (PARE), a non-governmental organisation, community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP) project, said it has trained 25 farmers and pastoralists on peace building in Kogi State. The PARE’s Team Lead and Facilitator, Mr Israel Okpe, said this yesterday during the training of some community leaders in Ajaka, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area of the state.

Okpe said that the three-day Interest-Based Negotiation and Mediation training was designed to promote synergy among various stakeholders in addressing the lingering conflicts among the different communities. Okpe, who is also the Senior Programme Officer, said that the Pastoral Resolve programme also aims to further improve the impact of CIPP and promote sustainability of negotiation and mediation skills among CIPP participants.

The training, he said, featured: Pencil Simulation, The Crocodile and the Elephant Game, Negotiation and Mediation, Role of Mediators, Mediation Process and meaning of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). Others are Characteristics of ADR, Introduction to the Seven Elements and Circle of Value, Mediation Role Play, Ladder of Understanding and Community Actions Plan.

Also, Mercy Corps Programme Specialist, Mr Emmanuel Shall, charged the communities to always apply mediation in resolving their disputes because of its potential of helping parties to improve on their relationships. “Mediation is largely our future focus, because we believe that leaders should always think outside the box in handling sensitive disputes that might be difficult to resolve.

“Leaders should ask the right questions to understand the dynamics of the conflict instead of dwelling on assumptions.