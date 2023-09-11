Group to Women Affairs Minister: End Stigmatisation Against Widows

A Group Hands of Gods Widows Support Initiative (HOGWIN), has called on the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy – Ohaneye, to end the stigimasation attached to widows in the country. Executive Director, HOGWIN, Phranklin Audu who made the call in a statement, noted that widows are left unseen, unsupported, and unmeasured in societies.

Quoting from a 108 page book study on National Gender Policy, she said that word widows and widowhood were mentioned 8 and 4 times, respectively. This, Audu said, is a further testament that widows deserve more attention and more deliberate effort toward their reintegration into society.

Nigeria is home to about 15 million of the estimated 285 million widows worldwide. “For many widows, the loss of their spouse marks the start of a life-long struggle for survival.

The Honorable Minister of Women Affairs must be at the front of the call to end all forms of widow stigmatisation and gender- based violence against widows in Nigeria.

“She must make a concerted effort, and we believe that being a lawyer puts her in a vantage position to push for the domestication and enforcement of laws that protect the rights of widows in line with the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and other related global conventions,” the statement reads.

Audu also called on Kenedy-Ohaneye to prioritise the advocacy for the recognition of the rights of widows by developing a policy framework that promotes widows’ inclusion and reintegration at all levels of society.