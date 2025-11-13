New Telegraph

November 13, 2025
November 13, 2025
Group To US: Nigeria Needs Collaboration, Not Confrontation

A civil society organisation, the Hope Alive Initiative (HAI), yesterday advised United States President, Donald Trump to collaborated with the Federal Government to combat terrorism in Nigeria.

The group said that rather than antagonising Nigeria, the US should work with the Tinubu administration, to strengthen the war on terrorism and enhance regional stability.

The Director of Media and Communications, Hope Alive Initiative, Ernest Omoarelojie, noted that the US’ threat of military intervention in Nigeria if the Federal Government fails to stop the killing of Christians undermined Nigeria’s security and diplomatic efforts to address its complex security issues.

He said: “While we acknowledge with profound sorrow the murderous killings by extremist groups and the tragic loss of innocent lives, we must categorically state that the victims cut across all religious and ethnic group.

