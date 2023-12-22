Group To Unveil PISE-P, Honour Kalu

All is set for the formal unveiling of the Peace In the Southeast Project (PISE-P), and the grand reception of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, by the people of the Southeast region of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja the Chairman of the Media and Communication Committee of the Project, Mrs. Mary Ikoku said all arrangements for the homecoming reception and formal unveiling of the project have been concluded.

She explained that the ceremony is in appreciation of his unwavering commitment to public service and outstanding contributions to the people of the Southeast region and the nation in general.

“The PISE-P team and his community take immense pride in the remarkable achievements and tireless efforts of the deputy speaker who has consistently demonstrated a profound dedication to the well-being and progress of our people.

“As the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, he has played and still playing a pivotal role in shaping policies that address the needs and aspirations of the people of Bende local government area, the people of Southeast, and the nation at large” she said.

On the commitment of the Peace in the Southeast project for the restoration of peace in the region, she stressed the need for a non-kinetic strategy as against the prevailing option of applying total military enforcement.

She appealed to the military to twerk their approach arguing that the current strategy, which relies only on military enforcement, is yet to yield the desired result, suggesting that dialogue is a better alternative to addressing the volatility.

“We don’t need the military to leave the Southeast. We recognise the sacrifices the security agencies are making in keeping the insecurity in the southeast under check, but we ask for a twerking of their operational strategy embracing the people through negotiation.

“A beacon of hope is here with a new non-kinetic approach. Let us dialogue and have a conversation with our people who are up in arms. All we want is Peace in the Southeast” she stated.

Speaking, the Director of PISE-P, Ogbonna Ukuku, praised the members of the House of Representatives for the Third Reading of the Bill on the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission, which will now go to the Senate for concurrence.

He said that the passage of the bill will help the initiative of PISE-P, adding that the Homecoming will mark the formal declaration of Peace in the Southeast. “All people across the country are coming. It’s a significant gathering and a declaration of Peace in the Southeast” Okuku said.

On the Pillars of the project, Okuku clarified that the eight pillars of the project would be used as tools to fully develop the crisis-ravaged region. He listed Agriculture, Education, Leadership and good governance, Sports and Entertainment, culture, and Tourism among others as some of the vehicles for empowering and reintegrating the armed youths.

The reception scheduled to take place on December 29, 2023, is being organised by the Peace in Southeast Project and the people of Bende Local government area of Abia State, the constituent of the Deputy Speaker.