Group To Train 1000 Lagos Residents On Ai, Mental Health Empowerment Skills

A group, the Gracy World Initiative (GWI) is set to empower 1,000 students with AI productivity skills and mental health resilience through “Project 1,000”, a training seminar scheduled for Friday, March 20, in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to Filani Oreoluwa Grace, the founder of GWI, the initiative aims to transform the lives of young scholars by equipping them with valuable AI skills and mental health support.

“Project 1000 is about ensuring that the next generation isn’t surviving the system but reforming it through technology and emotional intelligence,” she said.

The training is expected to prove to students that their dreams are valid despite their circumstances and that no limitation can stop a focused mind.

“The initiative will ultimately place Ikorodu on a global visibility scale, rewriting the local narrative from one of systemic vulnerability to a blueprint for world-class tech and innovation,” Filani added.

GWI’s effort demonstrates that impactful social change can be achieved through strategic partnerships and a commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4 and 17).