June 5, 2023
Group To Tinubu: Don’t Abandon Support Group For Technocrats

One of the support groups of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Like Minds Initiative for Tinubu, has asked the President not to abandon the group for so called technocrats when it comes to appointments.

The Group which said this at the sidelines of a dinner to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, also demanded 50% of appointive positions for women.

Speaking on behalf of the Group,Director, Media and Publicity, Mrs. Mariah Olasehinde, said that if women could not get elective positions, they should be able to get the 50% of the appoint ive positions.

She said: “The President should give the women 50% appointments in his government because they were not properly accommodated in the elective positions.”

On removal of fuel subsidy, she said:“There is nothing wrong for the APC administration to remove the fuel subsidy as the major opposition parties had said they were going to remove fuel subsidy in their campaigns.

In his speech, the Convener/National Coordinator of the Like-Minds Initiative, Mr. Augustine Esiekpe, said the President should patronize those who worked for him to emerge the winner. He said: This should not be the time that “monkey they work baboon they chop.

