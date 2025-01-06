Group To Nigerians: 2025 Budget’ll Revamp Economy

Share

A group, The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG), has described the 2025 budget proposal of N47.9 trillion by President Bola Tinubu as a bold step towards rejigging the economy.

The group said this in a statement signed on Sunday in Abuja by Mr Emeka Nwankpa and Mr Dapo Okubanjo, its Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

It said it was heartwarming that infrastructure development, social services, and defence got the lion’s share of the expenditure plan.

“The first thing that caught the attention of many in the 2025 budget is that it is an ambitious one that is about N20 trillion more than the N28.7 trillion budgeted for the outgone year.

“This, for us, is a clear statement of intent by President Tinubu, especially as a large chunk of the allocation is devoted to critical sectors of the economy that the President described in his speech as key budgetary priorities.

“With a total of N14.97 trillion, which is more than half of the 2024 budget allocated to Infrastructure, security, health and education, we are convinced that Nigerians are in for exciting times,” said TMSG.

It lauded the Tinubu administration for the historic allocation to education and healthcare as part of efforts to ensure improved access and quality in the two sectors that are central to human capital development.

