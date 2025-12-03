Group To NASS: Uphold Constitutional Factorss In Creation Of State For S’East

One of the groups advocating for state creation in the South East, the Adada State Movement, has urged National Assembly and relevant political leaders to uphold to constitutional requirements in selecting the new state.

The group in a statement by its director of media and publicity, Ike Abonyi, said Senator Ned Nwoko, who is not from the South East should not decide for the region.

It said: “We wish to express our profound appreciation to the National Assembly and political leaders in the region for their thoughtful response to recent events.

“We would like to remind all relevant bodies involved in making final decisions—whether at the federal, state, or regional levels—to adhere strictly to the constitutional requirements.

“We commend the mature approach taken by concerned stakeholders despite provocations in the media, particularly from Senator Ned Nwoko who is not from the region.

“Senator Nwoko has been attempting to rewrite history, create confusion, and deny the South East its rightful request for equity and justice.

“It is important to note that the creation of states in a democratic governance system is not accomplished through proclamations or media statements, but rather through parliamentary processes in accordance with the laws outlined in the 1999 Federal Constitution.”

“The Adada State Movement wishes to express its gratitude to the National Assembly’s joint constitutional amendment committee for recognizing the need to address the longstanding injustices faced by the South East.”