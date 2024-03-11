Group to NASS: Remove Immunity for President, Governors

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Alliance for Defence of Niger Delta (ADND), has urged the National Assembly to repeal the law, which guarantees immunity for president, vice president, governors and deputy governors from prosecution. ADND, which made the call in a statement by its leaders, Johnson Mba-Ngei and Sobomabo Ikriko, said the immunity clause has been a barrier to holding governors accountable for misconduct and mismanagement of public resources.

“By eliminating this clause, governors will be subject to scrutiny and legal action, thereby promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance at the state level,” the group said. ADND also canvassed for urgent constitutional amendments to empower traditional rulers and ensure greater accountability among state governors in Nigeria. The statement read in part: “The call was in response to the pressing need to address Nigeria’s security challenges and enhance governance accountability as highlighted in a recent article titled “Mohammed Ndarani Mohammed SAN Advocates Empowering Traditional Rulers: A Solution to Nigeria’s Security Challenges and Governance Accountability.

“The article underscores the insights that traditional rulers are deeply rooted in their communities and possess unique knowledge and influence that can significantly contribute to maintaining peace and order at the grassroots level.” ADND emphasised the need for specific amendments to facilitate the active engagement of traditional rulers in the security affairs of their domains. It said: “Strengthening the role of traditional institutions in collaboration with law enforcement agencies is essential for effective community policing and the protection of lives and property in the Niger Delta region and beyond.

“By empowering traditional rulers and ensuring accountability among governors, we can collectively address Nigeria’s security challenges and foster a more transparent and responsive governance system for the benefit of all Nigerians.” The group urged all stakeholders, including lawmakers, government officials, civil society organisations and the general public to support these constitutional amendments. Immunity clause in section 308 of the 1999 Constitution provides a shield for the president, vice president, governor or deputy governor from frivolous litigation in respect of personal or criminal proceedings that would distract him from the business of governance.

In 2020, the House of Representatives began moves towards ensuring that the presiding officers of the Senate, House of Representatives as well as those of the Houses of Assembly enjoy immunity while in office like the president, vice president, governors and deputy governors. It introduced a bill titled: ‘Bill for an Act to Alter Section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to extend Immunity to cover Presiding Officers of Legislative Institutions; and for Related Matters’. The bill sponsored by Hon. Olusegun Odebunmi (APC-Oyo), passed second reading but not without some reservations by some members of the Green Chamber as well as a cross section of the society.

The bill seeks an amendment to section 308 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to extend such immunity to presiding officers of the National Assembly. This includes Senate president, Senate deputy president, speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives as well as speaker and deputy speaker in the 36 state Houses of Assembly. Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, has in crystal clear terms, outlawed legal proceedings against the president and vice-president of Nigeria and the governors and deputy governors, respectively, of the various states.