Group To NAFDAC, NBMA: Conduct Tests On GMO Foods Before Consumption

A group, Living Science Foundation (LSF), Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday called on the Nigeria Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) and the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to conduct toxicity testing on Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) foods in the country.

LSF however raised health risks concerns on the consumption of genetically modified organism foods in the country.

The group raised the concern in a statement by Prof. Joshua Ojo and Dr Adeniyi Oginni, the organising committee chairman of the 9th National Conference on Environment and Health held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, IleIfe.

They asked authorised bodies to conduct or commission appropriate chronic toxicity testing that would transparently ascertain the safety of GMO food products before their deployment for public consumption.

