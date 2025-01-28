Group To NACAT: Take Anti-Corruption War Off Social Media

Share

A group under the aegis of Uyo Senatorial District Media Practitioners Forum has cautioned the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking to stop using facebook and other social media platforms to fight corruption, saying established anti-graft in stitutions don’t use social media platforms to tackle corruption menace.

It urged the group to allow the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) which are established anti-graft institutions to carry out due diligence regarding the allegations of corruption against a former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel.

The group’s director of Strategic Communications, Victor Etim, gave the advice while addressing journalists in Uyo yesterday.

NACAT had petitioned both EFCC and ICPC to investigate allegations of corruption against the former governor, alleging that the sum of N700 billion remained unaccounted for during the Udom Emmanuel’s 8 years tenure.

Share

Please follow and like us: