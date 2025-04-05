Group to hold Somolu Economic Summit

Share

A group, Somolu Movement has concluded plans to hold a summit to sensitise the public about its proposed 10-year integrated development blueprint for Somolu Local Government.

Slated for April 10, 2025, the summit will draw participants from all the critical subsectors, especially primary education, primary health, transportation, traditional institutions, waste management and others.

The leader of the group, Mr. Gbenga Abdulai said the idea was to drive grassroots conversation around the collective aspiration towards repositioning Somolu for sustainable growth in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda.

He explained that though the group has a mixed membership of social crusaders and political activists, the summit is not politically motivated but set up as a forum to unveil and sensitise the public about a 10- year integrated development plan drawn for the local government.

Abdulai said participants at the summit would take their turns to discuss challenges facing their sub sectors and solutions would be preferred to them as articulated in the 10-year Development blueprint of the group.

The event will hold under the chairmanship of Prince Bayo Osiyemi , a former special adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while Senator Antony Adefuye, the Olugbon Of Lagos will be the Guest of honour.

Other dignitaries expected to attend include member representing Somolu Federal Constituency, Hon. Ademorin Kuye and other leaders.

