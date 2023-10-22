Group To Gumi: Your Comments On Wike Unwarranted, Hate Speech

A group, the Iwhuruohna People’s Association (IPA) has berated Sheikh for attacking the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, CON, stressing that Gumi’s comment was unwarranted and nothing other than “hate speech.”

Gumi had in a video that went viral, described Wike as a hater of Northern Nigeria Muslims, prompting condemnations from individuals and groups.

The Iwhuruohna People’s Association (IPA) noted that the cleric’s comment was unwarranted and capable of causing disaffection in the polity.

The group described Wike as a detribalized Nigerian who has contributed immensely to the country’s development as a Supervising Minister for Education, by building schools across the country for Almajaris.

According to the group, Wike cannot be described as a hater of Northern Muslims when his contributions to the country’s growth is felt across the country.

The group in a statement signed by Vincent Wagbara noted that Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi is known for making unguided and provocative statements against constituted authorities and, therefore, sees Sheikh Gumi as someone who does not mean well for the nation.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu and security operatives to warn the likes of Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi whose aim is to use religion to cause a breach of the peace in the country and demanded for an unreserved public apology from him.

The Iwhuruohna People’s Association commended the Arewa Youth Association, ex-freedom agitators, the leadership of the National Mosque, and others for standing with Wike against Gumi’s statement.

The group, on behalf of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality in Rivers State, urged Nigerians in general and Abuja residents in particular, to discountenance Sheikh Gumi’s statement as there is no iota of truth in what he said.

The group claimed that Gumi is out to cause chaos in the country, and urged Nigerians to have faith in the government for a better FCT and Nigeria at large.