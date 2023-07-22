Group To FG, Witch-Hunting PEPT Justices, Lawyers Will Set Nigeria On Fire

A non-governmental organisation, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN) has threatened to besiege the corridors of power with civil disobedience if an alleged directive of the Federal Government to witch-hunt certain Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and lawyers of his opponents takes effect.

The group in a statement signed by its Director-General, Comrade Bukky Adeniyi said asserted that rising from a covert meeting with federal government officials on Friday, July 21, a group of people have been saddled with the responsibility of going after the PEPT judges on trump-up charges.

Adeniyi said, “The President just rose from a meeting with some state governors, the Director General of the State Security Services and the Chairman of ICPC.

“They have a specific instruction to go after the Tribunal Judges and lawyers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

“We are much aware that this is sequel to our recent revelation of the federal government’s nefarious moves to muzzle the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), seeing clearly the odds are against him in the case before the tribunal.

“It is pertinent to state that FOWN is quite on the tab with the situation at hand and will not rest on our oars to keep Nigerians updated.

“The federal government’s anti-masses moves further lays credence to all we have been saying and if Justice is not served Nigerians will be worse off thereafter.

“The government and the ruling party want to set Nigeria on fire by this new onslaught and we shall not hesitate to ground the country if any attempt is made on the tribunal justices, lawyers of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi.”

FOWN maintained that whatever is regarded as sins committed by the said justices in times past, Nigerians have forgiven them for the sake of this important presidential election matter.