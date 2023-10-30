Group to FG: Repeal all repressive, anachronistic laws and regulations

Arights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has charged the Federal Government to come up with a legal framework that would promote the data and digital rights of Nigerians. SERAP made the call during the presentation of its research report captioned: “No Place For Dissent, No Privacy, Restrictions On Data And Digital Rights In Nigeria” The organisation spoke through a research consultant and senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Dr Olubunmi Afinowi, who further tasked government on the need to ensure that Nigeria became a respectable 21st-century digitized economy and a society governed by the rule of law. Dr Afinowi insisted that the Federal Government through the National Assembly should repeal all repressive and anachronistic laws and regulations that denied Nigerians their digital, data, and privacy rights as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended). “The government should end all acts that directly or indirectly infringed on human rights of Nigerians and publicly commit to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the human rights of everyone, including data and digital rights”, she said.

The research consultant also asked the Federal Government to withdraw the newly proposed social media bill and stop all attempts to regulate social media in Nigeria, saying it is in breach of the constitution and the country’s international human rights obligations and commitments. The senior lecturer equally called for obedience to court judgement and repeal of the Cybercrimes Act 2015 to conform with the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Dr Afinowi, however, revealed that the research carried out on the Nigerian digital space, indicated that journalists suffered the most breach of data and digital rights. In her words: “The research findings recorded violations of data and digital in Nigeria, especially in press freedom. “40 per cent of Nigerian journalists have experienced surveillance while 50 per cent have been targeted and arrested by state actors, using their phone records and communications as justification for their actions.

“The fact that Nigeria ranks 123 out of 180 countries in press freedom does not help the matter of data and digital rights as well. “Data protection is a developing field in Nigeria and there is a low level of enlightenment and education. “Citizens’ data rights were often breached by other citizens through posting sensitive information on social media and carrying out emotional attacks” In his welcome address, the Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, said the 2023 report indicated that there was a need for responsibility in handling digital rights issues in Nigeria. Oluwadare maintained that the government needed not to fear the power of social media and try to clamp down on it. “You do not have to be afraid of social media, you just have to understand it,” Oluwadare stated.