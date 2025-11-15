Group To FG: Nigeria Should Take U.S. Threat As Wake Up Call

A human rights group, Forum for Citizens Rights (FFCR) has tasked the Federal Government to see the recent reaction to insecurity in the country by the United States as a wake-up call.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Convener of the group, Comrade Adamu Khalid noted that there are positives in the reaction of the United States to the incident.

According to him, though some critics and government officials have picked holes in the reaction, he said it was another way of telling the government to be more proactive in tackling insecurity.

Khalid reasoned that the fact that Nigeria in the last ten years continues to spend humongous resources in tackling the menace with minimal result should be a cause for concern.

“As a group that has been providing support for victims of insecurity across the country, the issue remains at an alarming rate. This has cost us so much because we continue to expend a lot of scarce resources on victims and their families.”

A victim of insecurity, Habeeb Oseni who was kidnapped along with his brother, and a friend also lent his voice virtually on the need tackle insecurity frontally. According to him, since the incident, he has been nursing both physical and psychological bruises from the attack inflicted on him by the criminals.