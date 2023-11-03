Group To Enhance Collaboration In Africa To Boost Food Security

The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Develop- ment Bank (TDB), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and OCP Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings, to enhance collaboration in addressing agriculture and food security challenges in Africa.

Specifically, the three parties have agreed to identify suitable areas for deploying MIGA’s risk mitigation instruments. They have expressed willingness to collaborate in trade finance transactions, using MIGA’s guarantees for the importation of strategic commodities including fertilizers in Africa.

This collaboration aims to enhance food security, promote employment and farmers’ livelihoods, secure their access to international markets, bolster productivity, and increase foreign exchange availability and earn- ings by facilitating the export of commercial crops.

This MoU follows a first-of-its- kind credit enhancement facility signed in 2020 between MIGA and TDB via which MIGA provided a 10-year guarantee for commercial bank financing extended to TDB with longer tenors and lower interest rates.