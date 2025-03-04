Group To Edo Guber Tribunal: Dispense Judgement With Integrity, Fear Of God

Share

A group under the auspice of Unique Minds of Edo Heritage Organisation (UMEHO), has urged umpires at the Edo State governorship tribunal to carry out their judgement with integrity, fear of God and ensure that the collective will of the people are not subverted.

The group at a world press conference in Lagos State tagged; “Edo State 2023 Governorship Election and its Out Come” and jointly addressed by Apostle Jerry Oshodin and Prince Obue Kennedy, and yesterday, urged the judges to uphold Nigeria’s constitution and deliver judgement that would not put the state’s peace in jeopardy.

While noting that though the sustenance of peace was paramount, the group noted that peace could only be guaranteed when justice is served, urging the panel of justices to do their work in the interest of the people of the state, rather seeing their position as an opportunity to dispense political favour.

“One thing is clear, without justice no one can guarantee peace, so we appeal to members of the tribunal to work for the people of Edo State by ensuring that justice is served.”

