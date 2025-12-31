Group To Award Igbo Mentorship-Based Entrepreneurial System

A group, Akurueulo, is set to debut in 2026 with awards for recognition of Igbo mentorship-based entrepreneurship, popularly known as the ‘Igba-boi’ apprenticeship system.

The initiative was announced in a statement yesterday by the Chief Convener of the award Allwell Okata, who said the programme is designed to acknowledge individuals and institutions operating within the Igbo trade apprenticeship framework, which has played a significant role in skills development and enterprise growth across Nigeria and the diaspora.

He said: “The inaugural edition of the awards will be held in Abia State. “It will focus on recognising outstanding mentors, former apprentices who have established successful businesses, market institutions, diaspora entrepreneurs, and organisations supporting enterprise development within the Igbo commercial system.

“The Igba-boi model, which is built around mentorship, apprenticeship, capital support, and settlement, has existed for decades and has contributed to the growth of several commercial centres across the country.