Group Threatens Nationwide Protest Over Telecom Tariff Hike

An Osun-based Civil Society Organization, The Osun Masterminds (TOM), has expressed its readiness to join forces with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to resist the proposed hike in telecom tariffs.

New Telegraph recalls that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved tariff increases for operators with a cap of 50%.

Speaking at a press conference held in Osogbo on Friday, the Executive Director, The Osun Mastermind, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, disclosed that the group will picket Telecom offices nationwide if the planned hike stands.

The group held that the proposed tariff increase which has sparked outrage among consumers and labour leaders will bring about an additional burden on Nigerians already grappling with economic hardships.

According to him, “it is regrettable that at a time when Nigerians are grappling with hardship in many areas of our lives, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has given approval to Telecom to hike tariff on telecoms services.

“It is sad that at a time when we should be seeking ways to alleviate the suffering of the average Nigerian, we are taking steps that make the hardship worse. We condemn in its entirety, the plans to hike tariffs on telecoms services.

“We must also put on record that Telecom is already not delivering fair value to Nigerians at the current tariffs, let alone be able to justify a tariff hike. The planned hike is unacceptable, and must not be allowed to stand.

“We will join our voice with the NLC and call for an immediate halt to these plans, and we will join hands with the Labour Congress to picket Telecoms Offices Nationwide if the planned hike stands.”

