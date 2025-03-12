Group Tasks Sanwo-Olu On Demolition Of Owode Motor Spare Parts Market

Share

A human rights group, Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), has called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to halt further demolition of Owode Motor Spare Parts Market by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The president of CHSR, Alex Omotehinse, alongside market leaders and other rights advocacy groups, made the call at a press conference held at Zone 4 Hall of Owode Motor Spare Parts market, Owode Onirin area of Lagos, on Wednesday to seek redress for alleged unlawful encroachment and demolition of their properties.

The group berated LASBCA for the act perpetrated on the hitherto law-abiding marketers, whose peace and ease of doing business were cut short by the lethal invasion of the market.

Corroborating this, Shina Loremikan noted that there is no justifiable reason to dispossess the traders of their means of livelihood, adding that Owode Onirin remains a pride for commoners who need spare parts for their vehicles, and given their long time of existence, they remain a port of call for all.

“On Thursday March 6, 2025 at about 4:30 pm the men and officers of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) along with some policemen and hundreds of thugs armed with various dangerous weapon invaded the Owode Market with the aim of carrying out an enforcement of a certain court judgement against a section of the market i.e Agbajoowo market that shares a common boundary with the Owode Motor Spare Parts market,” he said.

CHSR stressed that though Agbajoowo market had long years of legal battle on land ownership matter, there is no discrepancy on the boundary.

According to the traders, “LASBCA as a government agency stormed the market in a gestapo manner with a retinue of unofficial men to demolish more than 500 shops.

“Owode Motor Spare Parts market comprises six zones, each zone has over 200 shops with thousands of traders whose socio-economic life depends on sales selling in their shops.”

One of the market leaders, Abiodun Ahmed, expressed surprise that without prior notice, the demolition exercise was carried out, thereby dispossessing lots of traders of their space in the market.

Wasiu Awoko, a member of the market’s Board of Trustees and active party man, noted that the Chairman of Agboyi Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Dele Oshinowo, betrayed their trust and support by ignoring moves to stall the clear invasion of the market.

He urged him to address their plight going by their unflinching support for him in time past during electioneering campaigns.

“See this T-shirt with Mayor Dele Oshinowo’s picture boldly printed which we bankrolled when he was jostling for the office, this our support should not be forgotten,” he said

Omotehinse stated that “On the said enforcement of judgement on Agbajoowo Market by LASBCA, the agency trespassed and demolished over 400 shops in Zone M and Zone 5 with goods worth billions of naira.

“We condemn the action and inaction of the illegal encroachment and demolition of properties at the market coupled with the arrest and detention of leaders and demand immediate action.

“This brazen act of land grabbing not only violates the fundamental property rights of the legitimate land owners but also poses a significant threat to the economic stability of our community.

“The market serves as a vital hub in ensuring access to spare parts for countless families and providing livelihoods for numerous traders.”

He further reeled out the group’s demands: the protection of rule of law as property rights enshrined in the constitution regarding illegal encroachment given the importance of markets in the local economy.

He stated that the Lagos State government should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation of the market demolition and institute a bureau on the role of LASBCA instead of the established agency in enforcing court judgements.

The group, however, urged relevant government agencies meant for law enforcement to step up and do their constituted duty to protect the traders to avoid being thrown into the street.

It also called for a thorough and full investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible for the illegal demolition of Owode Motor Spare Parts, adding that the government should engage the market stakeholders to find a sustainable solution that respects the rule of law and protects the interests of all parties.

