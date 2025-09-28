Group Tasks NYSC On Decent Housing For Corps Members

The Corpers’ Journey Advocacy Network (CJAN) has called on the Federal Government and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure that corps members across Nigeria are provided with safe, decent, and conducive accommodation during their one-year mandatory service.

A statement by the Head of CJAN, Taiwo Ajayi, emphasised that the well-being of corps members should be at the center of NYSC operations, noting that poor housing conditions remain one of the biggest challenges faced by young Nigerians posted to remote communities.

Ajayi explained that reports from various service states reveal that many corps members are left to fend for themselves when it comes to accommodation, often living in overcrowded spaces, dilapidated structures, or renting rooms in unsafe areas.

According to him, such conditions not only expose corps members to health and security risks but also dampen their morale and overall productivity in their places of primary assignment.

“Corps members are national assets who dedicate a year of their lives to serve Nigeria,” Ajayi said. “It is the responsibility of both the NYSC and the Federal Government to ensure that they are provided with decent accommodation, water, electricity, and other basic amenities. Anything less is a failure to protect and value the service of our youths.”

He further urged the government to adopt a structured policy that guarantees corps members’ housing across all states. He suggested direct partnerships with host communities, local governments, and private sector stakeholders to build or refurbish standard lodges exclusively for corps members.

Ajayi also highlighted the need for proper monitoring and enforcement of accommodation promises made by schools, hospitals, and organizations where corps members are deployed.

While acknowledging the current economic challenges, Ajayi maintained that investing in corps members’ welfare is an investment in national development.

“Providing suitable housing is not a privilege; it is a right that ensures corps members feel safe, respected, and motivated to give their best to the communities they serve,” he said, calling for immediate reforms ahead of the next NYSC batch deployment.