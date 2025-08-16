Group Tasks Nigerians On Regionalism, Parliamentary System

A non-governmental organisation, Voice of Reason (VOR), has called on the governments and other stakeholders in Nigeria to expedite action that will lead to the restructuring of the country on a regional basis.

This is coming just as it also solicited for the return of the country to the parliamentary system of government lauding The Patriots and The Rebirth Group (TRG) for working in that direction.

VOR’s position is contained in a release by its General Secretary, Mr. Kamar Raji who praised The Patriots and The Rebirth Group (TRG) for their recent strident advocacy for restructuring and return to parliamentary system of government.

Raji on behalf of the group asserted that VOR “is ready to collaborate with all genuine actors in bringing about a restructured Nigeria that is anchored on equity, justice, security, and sustainable development.”

It would be recalled that The Patriots at a Summit held in Abuja recently brought together a diverse coalition of stakeholders and declared that Nigeria urgently needs a new constitution, one that genuinely reflects the aspirations and sovereignty of its peoples.

Shortly thereafter, The Rebirth Group (TRG) hosted its Third Regional Conversation in Enugu (July 30–31, 2025. The Enugu Symposium whose theme was “Restructuring Nigeria: Pathway to Peace, Equity, and Sustainable Development” also attracted eminent Nigerians from all regions.

According to the Voice of Reason (VOR), “These conversations underscore a growing national consensus to wit: Nigeria’s progress is contingent upon meaningful restructuring. The current over-centralised system has stifled innovation, eroded accountability and deepened discontent.”

The non-governmental organisation is an assembly of Yoruba intellectuals, entrepreneurs and professionals who insisted that “Restructuring through devolution of powers, fiscal federalism, and enhanced regional autonomy offers a peaceful and democratic pathway to unlock the full potential of all regions”.

Maintaining that Nigeria’s progress is contingent upon meaningful restructuring, the body argued that “the current over-centralised system has stifled innovation, eroded accountability and deepened discontent” adding that Nigeria, at the moment, is at a critical juncture in its history in which “failure to take urgent action may lead to the aggravation of the crises that imperil our unity and future.”

Raji however stated that VoR is of the opinion that disconcerting as the situation appears to be, “With courage, vision qualities we believe our President (Tinubu) embodies and the collective resolve of peace-loving Nigerians, we can build a just, prosperous and harmonious federation where every nationality flourishes.”

To realise these soonest, VoR urged “critical stakeholders across political, ethnic, and religious lines, including traditional institutions, professional bodies, civil society, youth organisations and the private sector to unite in a national rescue mission and embrace inter-regional dialogue for a restructured, prosperous Nigeria.”

It concluded by calling on the Federal Government to heed the voice of the people by initiating the restructuring process in a transparent, inclusive and participatory manner.