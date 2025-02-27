Group Tasks New Afenifere Leader, Olaitan, On Yoruba Unity

Share

A Yoruba think-tank group, The Diamond Group, has urged the newly appointed acting leader of the Pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, to elevate the group to mainstream activities in the Yoruba nation.

In a statement by its chairman, Prof Abisogun Olabode Leigh, and the Publicity Secretary, Alagba Afolayan Adebiyi, the group described the selection of Olaitan as a welcome development.

It also sent its condolences to the leader of the Committee of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the entire family and friends of the late Ayo Adebanjo.

The group noted the impact of the new acting leader of Afenifere “on the roundly successful administration of our patriarch, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, first as Security Adviser and later Political Adviser at a youthful age.”

The statement also stated that “his dynamic and active participation at the Federal House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, where he was the Minority Leader, will remain indelible.

“With this elevation, you are stepping into the largerthan-life shoes once worn by some of the best leaders the Yoruba nation has ever produced in late Pa Adekunle Ajasin, late Pa Abraham Adesanya, late Uncle Bola Ige and late Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

