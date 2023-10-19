Group Tasks NAHCON Boss On Efficient Hajj Policy

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), on Thursday called on the newly appointed Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Jalal Arabi to roll out Hajj policy that focuses on efficient service delivery for Nigerian pilgrims.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Mohammed and made available to newsmen, the group said as a retired Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service, it expects the new NAHCON Chairman to put in place a comprehensive and sustainable Hajj policy.

Malam Ibrahim Mohammed in the statement said “As a seasoned civil servant, the new NAHCON helmsman comes onboard with a technocratic experience which we believe will come to bear as he assumes duty. ”

The CSO further “urged the new Chairman to immediately mobilise needed tools to launch a massive public enlightenment to educate 2024 intending pilgrims on the short time available for registration for the 2024 hajj pilgrimage with emphasis on states to queue in for maximum reach.”

The IHR in the statement identified with the newly appointed Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Jalal Arabi, as it urged the new boss to hits the ground running by continuing where the last board stopped.

The Group in the statement demanded the new NAHCON CEO “to ensure prompt registration of intending pilgrims and engagement of capable service providers for Hajj 2024,” IHR said.

IHR, while commending the immediate past board of the commission for doing well despite numerous challenges, particularly paid tribute to the Zikirullah Kunle Hassan board for the take-off of the Hajj Savings Scheme and the Hajj Institute of Nigeria.

The CSO stressed that “while we wish the incoming CEO a successful tenure of office, we call on him to work in harmony with the State Pilgrims Boards and Agencies as well as Tour Operators to see to the successful registration of pilgrims and the implementation of the Road Map to Hajj 2024, as encapsulated in the programmes and policies being implemented by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah towards Hajj 2024.