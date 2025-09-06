Group Tasks Members On Safety, Cleanliness, Personal Hygiene

Water Producers Association of Nigeria (HWAPAN) on Friday urged members to ensure safety, cleanliness and personal hygiene for their workers during water production.

The Chairman of HWAPAN, Alimosho Zone 3, Mr. Abanus Agbofida, gave the advice during the inauguration of new executive officers at Ijegun, Lagos.

According to him, hygienic production must involve rigorous cleanliness, personal hygiene for workers, and proper facility maintenance, which the zone had strictly adhered to.

Similarly, the Coordinator for HWPAN, Alimosho zone 3, Mrs. Stella Michael, stated that the goals of HWAPAN are hygienic production, thereby minimising the contamination and other hazards, thereby protecting public health.

Also speaking the National Public Relations Officer of HWAPAN, Comrade, Solomon Shogunle, stressed that hygienic production also involves environmental controls and facility design, while machines and other equipment must be easy to clean.

The newly sworn in executives pledged to continually serve the people of Alimosho by producing and supply them hygienic water.

In attendance at the swearing-in ceremony, HWAPAN State Chairman, Pastor Ebabuchi Ebere, amongst other members.