Group Tasks HoS On Preservation Of Institutional Reforms

…insists Shamseldeen Ogunjimi not qualified for Accountant General

The Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA) has urged the Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, to preserve institutional reforms by ensuring appointments to critical positions were based on merit, integrity, and transparency.

In a letter addressed to the HoS, the group raised alarm over the participation of Dr Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi in the ongoing exercise for appointment of Accountant-General of the Federation, citing inconsistencies in his academic and professional records.

The letter which was signed by the Executive Director of the group, Dauda Yakubu, claimed that Ogunjimi’s academic trajectory raises significant questions, particularly his claim of obtaining a Master’s Degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos within the same timeframe as his Bachelor’s Degree

The group also expressed concerns over Ogunjimi’s professional certifications, which they claim lack practical application in his public service record.

The letter further described Ogunjumi’s tenure as Director of Funds at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as underwhelming, raising questions about his integrity and suitability for the position.

While alleging that Ogunjimi’s career has been marred by allegations of inefficiency, poor performance, and financial impropriety, the group claimed that his reliance on financial inducements to advance his career raises ethical concerns.

The Advocates of Social Justice for All urged the Head of Service to reconsider Ogunjimi’s appointment and establish a transparent, merit-based process for selecting the next Accountant-General, warning that appointing an individual with questionable credentials and integrity could jeopardize Nigeria’s financial stability and undermine public trust in government institutions.

The group emphasised that the position of Accountant-General of the Federation was critical to the nation’s public trust and economic health and thus, requires the highest standards of scrutiny, merit, and ethical consideration.

“We believe that the integrity of Nigeria’s financial management system is too important to be compromised by an individual whose competence, integrity, and qualifications are in question,” the letter added.

“Dr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi’s appointment as Acting Accountant-General is a mistake that must be corrected to preserve the integrity of Nigeria’s financial management system.

“We implore your office to act swiftly to guarantee that only the most capable, moral, and qualified applicants are taken into consideration for this position. The integrity of this process is crucial to Nigeria’s economic future and the confidence of its people.

“By doing these things, you will not only protect the AG-F office’s reputation but also strengthen public confidence in the government’s dedication to accountability and sound governance.

“We trust that you will give this letter the attention it deserves and act in the best interest of our nation,” the group said.

