Group Tasks Edo Guber Tribunal On Fairness, Transparency

A group, Unique Minds of Edo Heritage Organization (UMEHO), has called on judges at the ongoing Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja to be fair and transparent in handling all election cases brought before them.

National coordinator of the group, Apostle Jerry Oshodin, who made the call in a news conference yesterday in Lagos, particularly advised that the tribunal should critically look into the case challenging the INEC result that declared Senator Monday Okpebholo winner of the governorship election held on September 21, 2024.

He said: “We recognise the importance of a fair and impartial judiciary in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding democratic principles; the judiciary plays a critical role in ensuring justice, protection of citizens’ rights and preserving the credibility of the electoral process. “Any action that compromises these principles is undermining the very foundation of any democratic nation.”

